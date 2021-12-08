Emma Watson makes an appearance on platform 9 and ¾, for HBO

After Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), the fifth in the film series, English actress Emma Watson acknowledged that she was already prepared for life. Today, he has a huge net worth of around $ 85 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

However, that heritage began – like that of most of the protagonists of the franchise – when she was only 11 years old, then she was selected to play Hermione Granger in the first film based on the JK Rowling books.

In an interview with British vogueThe actress shared that it was only when she turned 18 that her father had a “money talk with her,” which left her surprised, even shocked, to find out how much she had earned.

“I had no idea. I felt sick and very excited, ”she told the magazine. In response to discovering that she had been a millionaire all along, Watson took a course at Coutts Bank to learn more about managing her money.

Watson’s fame and fortune are largely based on the Harry Potter series, and the actress has recently been in the headlines again with the upcoming HBO Max reunion project, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts, which will premiere on New Year’s Day 2022; and that revealed the trailer yesterday.

The special brings together the cast of the saga, just 10 years after the last installment Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The preview shows – and deduces – the actors involved in the HBO production, such as Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley) and to close, a woman appears on platform 9 and ¾, which is none other than Emma Watson.

Likewise, the participations of Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Ralph Fiennes (Lord Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucius Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Imelda Staunton (Dolores Umbridge), have been confirmed. Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (George Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Ian Hart (Quirinus Quirrell), among others.