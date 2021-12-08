Elsa Pataky ‘la lía’ with her controversial birthday greeting to Chris Hemsworth

The couple formed by Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth has proven to be one of the most established within Hollywood despite the numerous rumors that have sounded this year, where many media assured that they would have broken their relationship.

However, they both denied it, showing love for each other whenever they can. What’s more, this August 11 is the Thor’s interpreter 38th birthday, and that is why Elsa wanted to share with her more than 4.4 million Instagram followers a loving congratulation with different images of yours.

“Congratulations to my favorite husband. You’re my World. For many more years of laughter and happiness“The actress wrote. A simple and innocent message that has ended up sparking controversy among her followers.

Criticism for his ironic message

The reactions to the post have not been long in coming, and it is that in just a few hours it has accumulated more than 600,000 ‘likes’ and more than 3,000 comments, among which are many criticisms of the first sentence, and is that many have not known how to interpret this message, commenting on their disagreement in the publication itself.

It seems that the message of “congratulations to my favorite husband” has not sat all well with the fans of the couple, who have not hesitated to ask him what he means. “What is the meaning of ‘favorite husband’? Where are the other husbands? It’s not funny”; “Do you have other husbands too?”; “Favorite husband … I wonder how many he has.”

Luckily, not only has he received criticism for this congratulation, but other fans have dedicated themselves to sending messages of support and affection to Chris Hemsworth, to whom the years do not seem to weigh.