Elon Musk will begin implanting chips into people’s brains starting in 2022 for the first Neuralink tests.

Neuralink was founded in 2016 but it was until 2021 that we “saw” it working in a monkey that plays Pong on a computer with only its mind, thanks to Neuralink implants. In reality, the prospect of brain implants from Elon Musk’s company is much more ambitious: the idea is a chip in the brain that helps treat spinal damage. and even neurological disorders.

Now Musk has said that the first human implants will arrive next year, in 2022.

Musk’s was a statement he gave at a panel organized by The Wall Street Journal. There he said that implants have been shown to be safe in monkeys and that they can also be removed. “We hope to have this in our first humans, which will serve to treat severe spinal cord damage, such as tetraplegics, next year.“Musk said.

The application will depend on Neuralink obtaining approval from the FDA in the United States. Musk has said in this regard that the FDA standards with which the company must comply are “substantially higher“than the general requirements of the FDA.

Unfortunately this isn’t the first time Musk has talked about timelines for human testing. He did it in 2019 when he said that the first implants would be placed in 2020, and then he did it again in early 2021 when he said that applications would be a reality by the end of 2021. The new deadline is actually a delay compared to what said previously, although we now know that the motive behind it all could be to get permission from the FDA.

Neuralink aims to develop a chip that can connect the brain with computers and help heal everything from spinal injuries to addictions. Behind the ambitious mission is not only Musk, but there are other companies as well. like Synchron, which are in the process of getting their own FDA permits for similar purposes.