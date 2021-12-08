Eiza González: 5 ‘outfits’ that made her the target of criticism: even so she continued to shine | Famous
Although there are many fashionistas who praise the ‘outfits’ of Eiza González, there are still detractors of the actress who do not waste a minute to fill their social networks with criticism.
Fortunately, the actress has a high self-confidence that prompts her to continue experimenting in fashion without fear of what they will say and, as an added bonus, she has the support of her followers who are responsible for reminding her how ‘beautiful and spectacular’ she is .
Therefore, here we have 5 ‘outfits’ that the Mexican wore and although they made her the target of criticism, she continued to ‘shine’.
The ‘look’ that he ‘copied’ to another famous
At the 2018 ESPY Awards, some internet ‘trolls’ alleged that Eiza ‘copied’ Angelina Jolie’s dress, as the strapless black velvet design with a slit on the side was very similar to the one the Hollywood veteran wore in the 2012 Oscars.
Therefore, the negative comments did not stop reaching her via Instagram: “That is the style of a true Hollywood actress, not yours” or “You are the queen of photoshop, what you do to look like Angelina Jolie.”
In this case, indifference was the best weapon to counterattack and is that the ‘looks’ of both actresses were almost nothing alike. Or what do you think?
The tribute to María Félix
The 2021 MET Gala was an opportunity for Eiza to pay tribute to the ‘old Hollywood’ style but with a Mexican touch. The Mexican chose to wear a red dress from the Versace firm that went back to the glamor of the fifties with its mermaid cut and halter neckline. While the Mexican touch was given by her jewelry, by wearing a snake bracelet similar to the one used by María Félix.
In response, the Internet trolls began to attack her: “She looks more like Carmen Campuzano than María Félix”, “Of course she is the Doña, the Doña surgeries” or “Oh nothing to do with the lady, not even the heels it arrives”.
Of course, the actress defended her look with a lot of love, because it was a tribute to the great divas of Mexican cinema who broke barriers outside of Mexico. Take a look at his answer:
“Where did you leave the horse?”: Maluma and more Latin talents respond about their looks for the Met Gala
His photo next to Demi Moore
Eiza was present at the 78th Venice Film Festival and, as part of the event, attended the gala honoring women in film.
There he met Demi Moore and did not miss the opportunity to register with her. Although there were those who congratulated her for going so far, there was no lack of criticism and some even ‘muddied’ the protagonist of ‘Ghost’ (1990): “Guacala, without curves, your dresses only look muddy”, “They look the same, the same operations, especially that of the cheekbones ”or“ A bichectomy looking at another bichectomy ”.
The yellow dress of the Oscars
Fans and detractors of the actress will remember the dress she wore at the 90th Academy Awards 2018. It was a Ralph Laurent design for the spring-summer collection of that year.
Of course, Eiza did not sit idly by and she was in charge of defending herself against the ‘haters’. Play the video to relive his ‘epic’ reaction.
Look at the reaction of Eiza González when asked about the controversy of her yellow dress
On December 5, 2021, the actress uploaded a ‘selfie’ to her Instagram and immediately there were those who criticized her from her weight to her ‘outfit’: “Get a little fat, 5 kg would not be bad for you” and even compared her to a clown: “He looks like the little clown who entertained a party last week.”
In response, her fans around the world filled her with compliments and compliments, even comparing her to a “goddess”, assuring that she is the one to whom they pray to achieve the same success and level of confidence.