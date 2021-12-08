Ecuador, new exit option for Renato Ibarra

Renato Ibarra has the days counted in the America. After not making plans with the Eagles For next season, the Ecuadorian player is already looking for options to continue his career, so he aims to return to his country,

RECORD could know that, Renato is in talks with a club in his country, and although, at the moment it is unknown which team is, the possibility that he will return to Ecuador it is very latent and could materialize very soon.

On Coapa wait to Ibarra can reach an agreement with an Ecuadorian team, because let us remember that one of the priorities is to give him an outlet and in our country offers for him are scarce.

In the event that your return to Ecuador or there is no proposal on the board of directors in the following days, Renato It will be observed and evaluated in the games that the team will hold in the Preseason as their last option.

Renato Ibarra He has lived through moments of uncertainty in recent months, as his return to the America it did not go all that well with some fans. The Ecuadorian returned to Coapa after a brief passage through the Atlas.

Against all odds and in the midst of much controversy, Renato was able to wear the shirt of the America in the Apertura 2021 before Xolos, a game in which he even scored a goal; However, an injury prevented him from completing the contest, as he initially refused to undergo surgery.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED: AZCÁRRAGA ON FAILURE OF AMERICA: ‘IT IS NOT ONLY THE RESPONSIBILITY OF BATHROOMS AND SOLARI’

For this reason, it was once again deleted from the team and after the elimination in the League, The cleaning began in the nest, so Ibarra is one of the candidates to leave this winter to end a history of more than five years.