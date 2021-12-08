Dwayne Johnson is strong and successful – Lights of the Century

Dwayne Johnson took the night in People’s Choice Awards by taking three awards at the awards ceremony.

JUAN CARLOS GARCÍA / REFORM AGENCY

MEXICO CITY.- That incomparable muscular complexion, combined with his wide smile and a natural charisma with the name of Dwayne Johnson, conquered the voters of the People’s Choice Awards and convinced them to make “La Roca” the great star of the evening.

The actor won yesterday the trophy for Best Comedy Film of the Year and Best Male Star in a Comedy Film, for Jungle Cruise, in addition to being awarded The People’s Champion by the organization that delivers these distinctions, for the mix of professional facets in his public life, as a fighter, entertainer and philanthropist.

“Is there anything better than saying that the public wins and I am deeply honored and grateful for your votes for me?” Said the idol when he received his special accolade from mogul Jeff Bezos. In his speech, he emphasized that Muhammad Ali was his great inspiration in life.

As in recent years, the awards ceremony and the red carpet were held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, which for this edition had comedian and stand-up Kenan Thompson as host. He was measured with his jokes about the audience and the current situation in the United States.

Adele, Scarlett Johansson and Selena Gomez sent greetings to thank their respective recognitions, and among the audience, one of the most focused by the award cameras, broadcast by NBCUniversal, was Kim Kardashian West, who received The Fashion Icon.

Christina Aguilera won the first Music Icon, for her artistic career, and to give it back she put together a medley of samplers of her hits, including “Genie in a Bottle”, “Dirrty”, “Ain’t No Other Man” and “ Beautiful ”, in addition to“ Somos Nada ”, entirely in Spanish.

“I have always wanted to propose messages and give a message of perseverance and growth. I feel lucky to have met so many women, with whom I have worked. I will never stop thinking that women are building paths to growth, “said the singer.

Two of the most surprised figures after going to collect their respective awards were Tom Hiddleston and Ellen DeGeneres, although for very different reasons.

“Each and every one of us here knows that this is a prize from the people, those who vote for us. That is our gratitude, it is my emotion, it is my surprise, it is my enthusiasm ”, said Hiddleston when he obtained the People’s Choice Award Best Male Television Star for his role as Loki, drawn from the Marvel Universe.

The host of the defunct The Ellen DeGeneres Show may not have expected to triumph for the Daytime Talk Show of the Year, probably because she had to end it amid controversy over accusations of a toxic work environment and indifference or mistreatment of her employees.

Cardi B moved Halle Berry to tears. The rapper introduced the sex symbol, and debut director thanks to the film Herida, with The People’s Icon for her contribution to the industry.

It may interest you: YosStop charges $ 35,000 per interview