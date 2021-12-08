Duel of heights: how tall are Vin Diesel and The Rock?

Both action actors are giving a lot to talk about lately. For his part Vin Diesel He is still in good shape and in one of his shootings he had to give a fight to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

It was precisely in “Fast and furious 5“That the actors had duel of heights and they clashed. Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

How tall are Vin Diesel and The Rock?

On one side is Vin Diesel, who is the one who starred in the ex-con thief named Dominic Toretto. He is 1.83 centimeters tall and weighs 98 kg.

On the other hand is the policeman Luke Hobbs, played by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, with 1.93 centimeters tall and 118 kg.

There is no doubt that both characters look in incredible physical form. They give fear and respect when you see them coming from the front.

But, Dwayne Johnson has a slight advantage. He is taller, bigger and younger. Not in vain do they call it “The Rock” (The Rock).

Although, it would be unfair to say that Vin and Dwayne are just badass men, who only have a good body, but both have heads to spare.

In addition to having an enviable physique, for his part Dwayne johnson has a bachelor’s degree in criminology and Vin DieselHe has several milestones – very interesting – as a film director.

Vin Diesel and The Rock: They’re Not Just Two Badass Bodies

The actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, while studying at the university was dedicated to playing American football. In fact, his dream was to dedicate himself to it professionally. Unfortunately, due to an injury, he had to withdraw from the game.

That is how he chose to follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather and began to make his own way in the world of wrestling. So he managed to become the first person to win up to 7 WWE world championships.

Vin Diesel for his part, was very clear from a very young age that he would dedicate himself to the cinema. After several attempts in theater, the owner punished him forcing him to work in it.

But, Vin Diesel liked that world and started being a screenwriter, then starring, and even producing and directing his own stories.

It should be remembered that his first short, “Multifacial” was seen at the Cannes Fesival. Vin Diesel made a name for himself in the industry and then it was the same Steven Spielberg who offered to participate as a supporting actor in “Saving Private Ryan.”

There he had a role written expressly for him. A leading role that earned him a nomination from the prestigious Screen Actors Guild of the United States.

Both actors have striking resemblances. However, after the differences that exist, it is also known that Dwayne Johnson’s official profile on Facebook has 2.5 million fans and on his Twitter account, he has more than 341,000 followers.

While Vin Diesel does not have an official Twitter account but, he is the undisputed king of Facebook. It appears in the top ten of the pages with the most fans in the world with 21.5 million.

In this duel of heights, how tall Vin Diesel and The Rock are is just a detail. Who do you prefer?