Dollar price today December 8, peso gains for the third day

Today Wednesday, December 8, 2021, the dollar is trading at 20.9370 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. Once again, the Mexican peso advances in the exchange rate against the dollar, to spin three sessions with appreciation. The Banxico report indicates that the spot interbank dollar closed at 20.9652, with which the local currency recovers 6.33 cents since yesterday Tuesday.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.9652 – Sale: $ 20.9652

: Buy $ 20.9652 – Sale: $ 20.9652 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.20

: Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 21.20 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.46

: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.46 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.20 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.20

Buy: $ 19.80 – Sale: $ 21.20 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 20.70 – Sale: $ 22.00 Monex: Buy: $ 20.56- Sale: $ 21.56

Buy: $ 20.56- Sale: $ 21.56 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.93

Buy: $ 19.95 – Sale: $ 20.93 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50

Buy: $ 20.50 – Sale: $ 21.50 Santander: Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.55

Buy: $ 20.01 – Sale: $ 21.55 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.42 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 20.42 – Sale: $ 21.45 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.70 – Sale: $ 21.70

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 50,699.7 with a downward trend in real time.

We reward you to read the Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts the day with appreciation

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.75 pesos, for $ 27.64 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com on a daily basis.