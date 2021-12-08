“Dog” Bermúdez: what he promises to do if Atlas champion comes out

Editorial Mediotiempo

It is no secret to anyone that the narrator of TUDN, Enrique “Dog” Bermúdez, is a faithful follower of the Atlas, so at present it is more than excited that the red and black can be champions in this Opening 2021, after they are installed in the Final against the León club.

Therefore, the Bermúdez Dog got emboldened and released a promise that I would be willing to comply in case Atlas be champion, same that assured It will impress the fans of Pumas and Chivas.

“If the Atlas were champion it would be an extraordinary happiness because I was born in 1950 and when they were crowned I was six months old and I didn’t see him being a champion. I would paint a red-black shield here on the crocodile (said pointing to his bald head) so that it hurt especially the Pumas and the Chivas“said the sports writer in a video published by TUDN.

And it is that in case the red and black are proclaimed champions, it will be the first time that Enrique Bermúdez sees him in your life, because when Atlas was champion in the year 1951, the sports writer was only a few months old.

And it is worth remembering that when Atlas was champion on April 22, 1951, Enrique Bermudez He was barely seven months and 24 days old, since he was born on August 29, 1950.

Why does the Bermudez Dog go to the Atlas?

Enrique Bermudez He has confessed that at first he was a fan of the America, because his father Enrique Bermúdez Olvera, also an announcer, took him to a game against him Gold in the stadium University Olympic.

However, over the years, it changed colors for the AtlasThanks to the fact that he saw players like Javier Gato Vargas, Agustín el Tilín Méndez, Rafael Albrecht, Julián Bonifacino, José Pepito Delgado, Ricardo Astroboy Chavarín in action.