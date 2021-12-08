Documentaries about Billie Eilish, Tina Turner and others are eligible for Oscars in 2022

Recent documentaries about Billie Eilish, Tina Turner and The Velvet Underground, among others, have been included in the list of candidates for the Oscar in 2022.

The Academy has released the list of 138 films competing for the Best Documentary Feature category at the 94th Annual Oscars, and a series of films focused on musicians have made the cut.

Billie Eilish’s Apple TV + documentary The World’s A Little Blurry is eligible as it premiered earlier this year and was shot over the course of three years. In a review of the film, Alex Flood of NME said that the “intimate offering directed by RJ Cutler is a real life story of coming of age, with family arguments, birthday parties and teenage breakups.”

TINA, the documentary about the career of the legendary Tina Turner, is also on the list, and directors Dan Lindsay and TJ Martin have told NME that the movie “is probably the last thing he’s going to do.”

Questlove’s documentary about a 1969 Harlem concert series that was overlooked in light of Woodstock, Summer Of Soul, is also eligible. In a five-star review, NME’s Leonie Cooper wrote: “Initially the movie was going to be called ‘Black Woodstock’ – it’s still written on the clapper board in the opening shots – but Questlove thought it would be a disservice. to what really happened in the United States in the summer of 1969 “.

“The Harlem Cultural Festival needed not just recognition, but ownership. With Summer of Soul, it finally has both.”

Other music-focused documentaries include Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road, The Velvet Underground, and The Sparks Brothers. You can check out the full list of eligible documentaries here.

Samuel L. Jackson, Elaine May and Liv Ullmann will be honored with Honorary Oscars at the Academy Awards, while the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will go to Danny Glover.