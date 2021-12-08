Do they separate? BTS announces a hiatus period

USA-. Fans of Bts You will be sad to hear that your favorite group will not be back with new projects for a long time, as the youth announced that they will be taking a break. It often happens in the music industry that when bands announce recess it is a preview of their inevitable separation, however this does not seem to be the case for boys.

The boy band management company, Big Hit Entertainment, announced in a statement on Twitter that members RM, Jungkook, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and V will be taking “a second official extended period of rest” during which they will not perform. They also mentioned that the break will provide members of Bts the opportunity to “re-inspire and recharge with creative energy”.

“We would like to inform you that BTS plans to take a second official extended period of rest from the first in 2019, after completing their scheduled official events of ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA’ and the ‘2021 Jingle Ball Tour,” “he announced. Big Hit Entertainment. “It will also be the first time for them since their debut to spend the Christmas season with their families,” explained the company.

Big Hit Entertainment He also asked fans to “show consideration” for the “group’s need to enjoy free, ordinary everyday life while concentrating solely on themselves, even for a short time, during their rest period.” “BTS was active in interacting with fans in the midst of the Covid-19 situation, and achieved dazzling results,” he added.

The company communicated its appreciation to fans and announced that Bts already has a fixed date to act again in Seoul during the month of March. The break comes after the group broke the record in Youtube simultaneous viewers after more than 3.89 million fans tuned in at the same time to watch the music video for their recent hit Butter.