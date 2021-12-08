Disney +: “Welcome to Earth” premieres today on Disney +

Disney + launches its December premieres, and this December 8 it opens on the streaming the Serie Welcome to earth, which follows actor Will Smith on an extraordinary adventure around the world.

Welcome to Earth. ESPECIAL / THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.



This series-type program, originally from National Geographic Disney +, consists of six episodes, in which the actor lives a great adventure, the kind that occur once in a lifetime, in which he explores the great wonders of the Earth and reveals its most hidden secrets.

Welcome to Earth. ESPECIAL / THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.



Will Smith is led by distinguished explorers on an extraordinary journey to observe some of the most exciting natural spectacles on the planet up close and personal.From volcanoes that roar in silence through deserts that move imperceptibly to the inhabitants of the Earth to animals that form large herds with a mind of their own.









In this experience Will Smith is accompanied by a great team such as marine biologist Diva Amon, polar expeditionary Dwayne Fields, engineer and explorer Albert Lin, photographer Cristina Mittermeier and mountaineer Erik Weihenmayer, many of them from National Geographic.

Welcome to Earth. ESPECIAL / THE WALT DISNEY COMPANY MEXICO.



Executive produced by Darren Aronofsky, Protozoa Pictures, Jane Root’s Nutopia, Westbrook Studios, and Nathional Geographic. The music for the series is by Daniel Pemberton.

Join Will Smith on this exciting multi-sensory journey through the most amazing portals on Earth, surely you will not regret it.

XM