Disney. The Rock and Emily Blunt appear in Jungle Cruise trailer VIDEO

This Thursday morning, Disney Studios surprised with the launch of the official trailer and poster of Jungle cruise, a movie inspired by the great tourist attraction that is inside Disneyland. The actress Emily Blunt and the popular Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, star in the movie, as well as the first images of the feature film.

“Did someone say adventure? Hold on! Here it is the new #JungleCruise trailer, starring Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson“Disney Studios published through its YouTube channel.

“We announce the departure of the #JungleCruise cruise with an unknown destination“Disney Plus announced through its social networks at the time it launched the official poster, which includes the routes in which the film can be seen.

What is Jungle Cruise, the next Disney movie about?

Jungle cruise It is an attraction within the popular park Disneyland. “ORna great adventure in a panoramic boat tour through the most exotic and exciting rivers of Asia, Africa and South America“, they explain on their official website.

Inspired by her, the captain Frank Wolff and Dr. Lily Houghton, they embark on an adventure through the Amazon, in search of a tree with unique healing properties and the power to change the future of medicineHowever, they will run into a series of supernatural events and obstacles along the way.

In this adventure, Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti accompany Dwayne johnson The Rock and Emily Blunt under the direction of Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra.

When does Jungle Cruise come out and where to see the movie?

Jungle cruise the next one opens Friday, July 30, both in theaters and on Disney Plus through Premier Access. This means that to see it in streaming, you must have your subscription active and pay a fee of 329 pesos, 13.99 dollars or the equivalent. Once the quota is covered, you will be able to see it as many times as you want. Otherwise, you will have to look for it on the billboard.

