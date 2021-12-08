Diego Valdés reached an agreement to play for America

After several days of negotiation, the Eagles board reached an agreement for the Chilean to join the capital’s squad

MEXICO – The novel by Diego Valdes and America will come to a happy ending for all parties, after The Eagles have reached an agreement with the player and Santos Laguna so that the Chilean will become a Azulcrema reinforcement in the next Clausura 2022.

Diego Valdés will continue his career in Mexico with América. Imago7

Sources commented to ESPN that after several days of negotiation, both Valdes like the Eagles They agreed on the amounts of the salary that the South American will receive and it only remains for the footballer to pass the medical exams to take for granted the signing of the 27-year-old midfielder.

Since last week, ESPN reported that the negotiation had stalled because the footballer wanted a three-year contract and a salary that would be one of the highest in the squad; however the directive of the America He does not want to give long-term contracts so as not to tie himself to the elements of the squad for so long, as has happened to them with recent signings such as Benedetti and Nicolás Castillo.

Valdés is expected to report to Coapa in the next few days to carry out medical tests and sign his contract. with the Americanists, to immediately put himself under the command of Santiago Solari and his coaching staff, who until now continue to work in the Americanist Nest.