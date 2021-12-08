“Didn’t he really press the …?”: Alec Baldwin had an altercation with a journalist

USA. – Alec baldwin was filmed while leaving the film director’s house Woody Allen in Manhattan. A series of reporters were waiting for the actor to ask him questions about his recent statements to the press. One of the reporters asked something that upset Baldwin, and he tried to get him off the property.

“Didn’t he really pull the trigger? “, was what the actor was asked when he was about to go home. Recall that Baldwin said that he had not pulled the trigger of the weapon that took the life of Halyna hutchins, and injured the director of “Rust”. Since the interpreter gave these statements, several people have come out to express their doubts about the alleged failure of the revolver.

The reporter’s questions to Alec baldwin They started out being very subtle, first he wanted to know what he was doing at Allen’s house. It seems that both Alec and his wife Hilaria were on the defensive, as the latter began to record the situation. Then he asked the worker at the New York Post For him to retreat, and by ignoring Hilaria’s request, Alec went on the attack.

He told him that he was not authorized to take pictures on someone else’s private property, this while gesturing with his umbrella. Then he tried to lead him out onto the street, away from the gatehouse. The journalist defended himself saying that he was on public property, since he had not entered the house. This without paying attention to the repeated requests of the couple that they wanted to be able to go home.

Which they could not do, since Alec baldwin he had to go back inside the producer’s house while the reporter kept asking about the alleged malfunction of the weapon. The couple clearly did not give an answer on the matter and ended up slamming the door in the journalist’s face.