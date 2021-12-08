Cuba: Prominent personalities call for an end to the repression against artists
(London | New York) – The government of Cuba must immediately stop abuses against Cuban artists, said today more than 300 leading figures from the art world through a statement signed together with PEN International, Artists at Risk Connection of PEN America and Human Rights Watch. The Cuban government should respect freedom of expression, free artists who have been arbitrarily detained, desist from abusive criminal charges and allow those in exile to return to their country, said personalities from the art world and organizations from the human rights.
“The level of injustice and repression that the Cuban government is imposing on its own people is getting worse,” said Cuban artist Tania Bruguera. “The government not only exercises constant censorship of artists, but, in its actions to prevent and criminalize peaceful protest and dissent, it has now turned the Cuban people into an enemy of the State. As an artist and as a Cuban, I am very afraid for the future of my country. “
Artists who signed the statement included world-class figures such as Meryl Streep, Paul Auster, Orhan Pamuk, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Zadie Smith, JM Coetzee, Jules Feiffer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Khaled Hosseini, as well as prominent Cuban artists. like Tania Bruguera, Coco Fusco and Hamlet Lavastida.
Independent Cuban artists have become a prominent voice in denouncing the lack of fundamental human rights and freedoms in Cuba. These artists, which include rappers, writers, actors and visual artists who started the “San Isidro”, “27N” and “Archipelago” movements, have organized massive demonstrations and used the growing internet access in the country to get the the world pays more attention to the abuses of the Cuban regime. Some of these artists also wrote and performed the song “Patria y Vida”, which went viral as a protest anthem against repression in the country, and recently received the Song of the Year award at the Latin Grammys.
The Cuban government has committed systematic abuses against dozens of independent artists, including arbitrary detentions and abusive restrictions on movement and communications, such as house arrest and surveillance. Many of the artists – among them the interpreters of “Patria y Vida” Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Castillo, also known as “Osorbo” – remain in preventive detention and face unfair or unfounded criminal charges. Others remain subject to arbitrary criminal proceedings or have been forced to remain in exile, unable to return to Cuba or exhibit their art in the country. At least 50 artists have been in prison, house arrest or under investigation in recent months.
Thousands of Cubans sang “Patria y Vida” when they took to the streets across the country on July 11, 2021, to participate in historic demonstrations against the lack of fundamental rights, the shortage of food and medicine, and the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In reaction to the protests, the government carried out arbitrary arrests, mistreatment, and abuse-plagued criminal proceedings against protesters and warned that singing “Patria y Vida” it could be considered a crime.
The “Archipelago” movement, led by actor and playwright Yunior García, organized a new round of protests for November 15, 2021. The Cuban government suppressed these demonstrations by massively mobilizing agents of the security forces to arrest protesters and surround the homes of known dissidents and protest organizers, forcing them to stay indoors.
In the statement released on December 8, the signatories urge the Cuban government to respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society and to immediately put an end to the harassment of artists who express political and social criticism against the ruling regime. your right to freedom of expression.
“Imprisoning artists or forcing them into exile forever for their artistic creation, their words and ideas is an abusive and inhuman act,” expressed the figures of the art world.
“We, artists from all over the world, stand in solidarity with our colleagues in Cuba,” said writer Elena Poniatowska. “As a journalist and writer I believe in denouncing and opposing governments, I believe that if an intellectual, a writer or an artist rises up against a government, they are doing an indispensable task. It is no wonder that some want to silence us when we bear witness to the voices of those who would not otherwise be heard. They are afraid of the truth because, once revealed, it can no longer be hidden or contained ”.
