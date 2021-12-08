Cuba: Prominent personalities call for an end to the repression against artists

(London | New York) – The government of Cuba must immediately stop abuses against Cuban artists, said today more than 300 leading figures from the art world through a statement signed together with PEN International, Artists at Risk Connection of PEN America and Human Rights Watch. The Cuban government should respect freedom of expression, free artists who have been arbitrarily detained, desist from abusive criminal charges and allow those in exile to return to their country, said personalities from the art world and organizations from the human rights.

“The level of injustice and repression that the Cuban government is imposing on its own people is getting worse,” said Cuban artist Tania Bruguera. “The government not only exercises constant censorship of artists, but, in its actions to prevent and criminalize peaceful protest and dissent, it has now turned the Cuban people into an enemy of the State. As an artist and as a Cuban, I am very afraid for the future of my country. “

Artists who signed the statement included world-class figures such as Meryl Streep, Paul Auster, Orhan Pamuk, Elena Poniatowska, Isabel Allende, Zadie Smith, JM Coetzee, Jules Feiffer, Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Khaled Hosseini, as well as prominent Cuban artists. like Tania Bruguera, Coco Fusco and Hamlet Lavastida.

Independent Cuban artists have become a prominent voice in denouncing the lack of fundamental human rights and freedoms in Cuba. These artists, which include rappers, writers, actors and visual artists who started the “San Isidro”, “27N” and “Archipelago” movements, have organized massive demonstrations and used the growing internet access in the country to get the the world pays more attention to the abuses of the Cuban regime. Some of these artists also wrote and performed the song “Patria y Vida”, which went viral as a protest anthem against repression in the country, and recently received the Song of the Year award at the Latin Grammys.

The Cuban government has committed systematic abuses against dozens of independent artists, including arbitrary detentions and abusive restrictions on movement and communications, such as house arrest and surveillance. Many of the artists – among them the interpreters of “Patria y Vida” Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara and Maykel Castillo, also known as “Osorbo” – remain in preventive detention and face unfair or unfounded criminal charges. Others remain subject to arbitrary criminal proceedings or have been forced to remain in exile, unable to return to Cuba or exhibit their art in the country. At least 50 artists have been in prison, house arrest or under investigation in recent months.

Thousands of Cubans sang “Patria y Vida” when they took to the streets across the country on July 11, 2021, to participate in historic demonstrations against the lack of fundamental rights, the shortage of food and medicine, and the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. In reaction to the protests, the government carried out arbitrary arrests, mistreatment, and abuse-plagued criminal proceedings against protesters and warned that singing “Patria y Vida” it could be considered a crime.

The “Archipelago” movement, led by actor and playwright Yunior García, organized a new round of protests for November 15, 2021. The Cuban government suppressed these demonstrations by massively mobilizing agents of the security forces to arrest protesters and surround the homes of known dissidents and protest organizers, forcing them to stay indoors.

In the statement released on December 8, the signatories urge the Cuban government to respect the fundamental role that art and artists play in society and to immediately put an end to the harassment of artists who express political and social criticism against the ruling regime. your right to freedom of expression.

“Imprisoning artists or forcing them into exile forever for their artistic creation, their words and ideas is an abusive and inhuman act,” expressed the figures of the art world.

“We, artists from all over the world, stand in solidarity with our colleagues in Cuba,” said writer Elena Poniatowska. “As a journalist and writer I believe in denouncing and opposing governments, I believe that if an intellectual, a writer or an artist rises up against a government, they are doing an indispensable task. It is no wonder that some want to silence us when we bear witness to the voices of those who would not otherwise be heard. They are afraid of the truth because, once revealed, it can no longer be hidden or contained ”.

List of signatories:

Jane aaron

Hector Abad Faciolince

Jose Luis Acevedo Daza

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie

Ben andoni

Folu Agoi

Ayad akhtar

Shahidul Alam

Jose Antonio Albertini

Carlos Alberto Montaner

Masih Alinejad

Isabel Allende

Diane Alméras

Angelica Altuzar Constantino

Ileana Álvarez González

Asieh Amini

Carlos Aníbal Alonso

Kwame Anthony Appiah

Marie arana

Homer Aridjis

Salman asif

Reza Aslan

Jessica Atal

Fidaa ataya

Paul auster

Nadezda Azhgikhina

Asiel babastro

Badiucao

Alec baldwin

Jurgen Banscherus

Peter barbey

Lee Bellavance Diamond

Gioconda belli

Carlos Betancourt

Katherine bisquet

Erling borgen

Beatriz Bracher

Luis Brandoni

Nick brandt

Marta Breen

Mogos brhane

Roberto Briones

Roberto Brodsky

Tania bruguera

Ahmed Burić

Romana Cacchioli

Lydia cacho

Jennine Bonnet Crucet

Adriana carranca

Iliana Cepero placeholder image

Francisco Céspedes

Baltasar Cevc

Helena Chávez Mac Gregor

Suhyun choi

Sandra Cisneros

Jorge Encinas Cladera

Jennifer clement

JM Coetzee

Isabel Coixet

Sarah cooper

Anton Corbijn

Armando Correa

Jeff cowen

Ricardo Cravo Albin

Luis de la Paz

Maria del Pilar Clemente

Fanny del Rio

Enkel Demi

Jeanne demuth

Denise Desautels

Ernesto Diaz Rodriguez

Reinier Diaz Vega

Nelson dino

Ana Dipp

Jan J. Dominique

Theophilus Donoghue

Rita dove

Christopher Durang

Gregory Duvivier

Jennifer Egan

Kai eide

Alvaro Enrigue

Louise erdrich

Maria Eugenia Ayala

Lena Falkenhagen

Jules feiffer

David francis

Julia Franck

Jonathan Franzen

Julia Fullerton-Batten

Coco fusco

Inga gaile

Angye Gaona

Yunior Garcia Aguilera

Ivette Garcia Gonzalez

Dominique gaucher

Sylvia geist

Cris gera

Ulrike gerold

Daniel Gimenez-Cacho

Amber ginsburg

Jorge Glem

Jacques godbout

Susanne goga

Francisco Goldman

Monica Gomez

Adam gopnik

Nina gorfer

Eric gottesman

Scarlett hooft graafland

Nicholas griffin

Niall griffiths

Lev grossman

Jean-Louis Grosmaire

Wendy Guerra

Lars Gule

Agnete G. Haaland

Solomon Hailemariam

Jaime hales

Signe Hammer

Daniel Handler

Wolfram Hänel

James hannaham

Linda Hansen

Dennis Haskell

Tom healy

Elke heinemann

Georges helal

Elizabeth hemmerdinger

Alban Nikolai Herbst

Ramon Hernandez

Khaled hosseini

Iman Humaydan

Tanya huntington

Siri Hustvedt

David Henry Hwang

Tiina Itkonen

Bianca jagger

Jeffrey james

Elisha july

Wanuri Kahiu

Kätlin Kaldmaa

Sofia Karim

Mary karr

Entela Kasi

Lucina kathmann

Nicholas kawinga

Phil Klay

Hubert klöpfer

Joseph Kozer

Enrique Krauze

Ebo Krdum

Konstantin Küspert

Marco Kusumawijaya

Maira landa

Wave Larsmo

Hamlet Lavastida

Eric lax

Chang-rae Lee

Joanne Leedom-Ackerman

Svenja Leiber

Jonathan Lethem

Jonathan Levi

Luciana Levinton

Gwyneth lewis

Christoph Links

John lithgow

Aurora López Cancino

Jorge Manes Rubio

Carlos Manuel Alvarez

Luis Alberto Mariño Fernandez

Lesley marshall

Emile martel

Yann Martel

Sara Martinez Castro

Michel Matos

Colum McCann

Jay McInerney

Layda Melian

Dinaw mengestu

Claire messud

Arno Rafael Minkkinen

Marta Minujín

Herman Mondaca Raitieri

Ricardo Montaner

Milena Montaño Cavero

Rosa Montero

Charles Montpetit

Rick moody

Michel Mouffe

Silvanos Mudzvova

Paul muldoon

Maximillia Muninzwa

Victor Muñoz

Besnik mustafaj

Perumal Murugan

Random Nafisi

Ahmed naji

Toni Navarro

Ralf Nestmeyer

Hege newth

Sylvie Nicolas

Lynn nottage

Yanelys Núñez Leyva

Kurt Oesterle

Jorge Olivera Castillo

Nduko O’Matigere

Begoña Osés

Rachel Otheguy

Amaury Pacheco del Monte

Orhan pamuk

Gregory Pardlo

Daniel Pedreira

Michel Perea Enríquez (Nonardo Perea)

Izet Perviz

Virginia Phiri

Juan Enrique Piedrabuena Ruiz-Tagle

Claudia Pineiro

Robert Pinsky

Plato

Elena Poniatowska Love

Antonio Prata

Ahmet Prenci

Francine Prose

Marilyn pupo

Shwan Dler Qaradaki

Alicia Quinones

Selma Raljevic

Sergio Ramirez

Alejandro Riaño

Elvira Rodríguez Puerto

German Rojas

Anamely Ramos

Claudia rankine

Farvash Razav

Elif Refig

Molly ringwald

Arturo ripstein

Alix ritchie

Romina ressia

Kurt roessler

Alexis romay

Jose A. Ruano

Karina Sainz Borgo

Fakhri saleh

Salomón Salcedo Baca

Arturo sandoval

Francis Sanchez

Philippe Sands

Sandra santana

John ralston saul

George Saunders

Simon Schama

Steve Schapiro

Stacy Schiff

Manfred Schlösser

Eugene Schoulgin

Torsten Schulz

Dread scott

Alice sebold

Daniel seekersway

Gabriel Seisdedos

Tanya Selvaratnam

Ingeborg Senneset

Oleg Sentsov

Enrique Serna

Oumar Farouk Sesay

Jan Schlegel

Kim Schwanhäuße

Helene Schmitz

Flamur Shala

Paata Shamugia

Omaid sharifi

William Sheridan

Muse Sheriff

Gary Shteyngart

Jane smiley

Kiki smith

Zadie smith

Bosco Sodi

Andrew Solomon

Burhan sonmez

Chak sopheap

Alec soth

Vee Speers

Art spiegelman

Cornelia springer

Kjersti Løken Stavrum

Richard Stengel

Siri Stolt-Nielsen

Tom stoppard

Michi Strausfeld

Meryl streep

Rose styron

Dariel Suarez

Aatish Taseer

Elma tataragic

Rae marie taylor

Jennifer Teo

Danielle thibault

Ma Thida

Colm Toibin

Mauricio Tolosa

Carles torner

Edmundo Torrejón Jurado

Daniel Torres Rodriguez

Julie Trébault

Calvin trillin

Salil tripathi

Margarita Trushina

Tanja Tuma

Scott turow

Anne tyler

Kanchana Ugbabe

Luis Alberto Urrea

Alexis Valdes

Mario Vargas Llosa

Carlos Vasconez

Astrid vehiclesstedt

Burkhart veigel

Oscar Vela

Leni Velasco

Xavier Velasco

Regulates Venske

Mélissa Verreault

Lia Villares

Felix Villeneuve

Ayelet waldman

Per Wästberg

Peter wawerzinek

Jacob weisberg

Catrina wessels

Tara westover

Herbert Wiesner

Tobias Wolff

Kacey wong

Me you him

Gabriel Zaid

Moses Zamora