Cruz Azul dismissed all directors linked to Billy Álvarez this week

The Cruz Azul board of directors has been undergoing radical transformations since August 2020, when Guillermo Álvarez submitted his resignation to the presidency of the Cooperative and also of the soccer club, due to the arrest warrants against him for a series of economic crimes of which he is accused.

Víctor Velázquez became president of the Machine’s Board of Directors, and has also taken charge of the sports team, and this week announced before Liga MX the cessation of the functions of several other high-ranking members of the club. The reason? All of them arrived in the Billy era and were fully trusted men of the former celestial boss.

ESPN confirmed Tuesday that Pedro Velázquez, who until November was the bond between Cruz Azul and the Mexican Soccer Federation, is no longer so. Víctor appeared at the Ordinary Assembly of Owners and informed of the departure of Isaac Velasco (administrative director), Alfonso Pérez (financial director), Gynthia Gaytán (human resources manager) and Beatriz Pérez (administration).

Various sources have assured that, after the departure of Pedro Velázquez, there are no more ties between the Machine and Billy. Without going any further, ESPN assures that “the cooperative begins to have absolute control over its soccer team”, since today all decision-making goes through the trusted men of the presidents of the board of directors.

Officially, Inside Cruz Azul there are no more Álvarez’s men. What’s next for the club? This Tuesday the 2022 preseason began and everything indicates that during the next few days The registrations and cancellations will begin to be announced for the Clausura tournament. These days are key for the continuity of some players.