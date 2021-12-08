Criticism when communicating that you choose Family Medicine

One of the crucial moments in the life of a future doctor is the choice of specialty. After years of preparation for the MIR, the applicants opt for the specialty that they like the most. This choice it is not always simple and some have to listen to certain criticisms of their decision.

Luis is one of the future specialists whose enthusiasm for his hypothetical decision is not shared by his family and friends. “I’m a pretty clear guy and I’ve always had the Family specialty among my priorities, despite knowing the excessive workload, disrepute and the thousand and one deficiencies that these specialists have to face on a daily basis, “he comments on social networks, also highlighting the virtues of this specialty.

“I see many possibilities within a specialty that allows me to maintain a continued contact with my patients and not limit knowledge to a single branch “.

“Crazy” for choosing Family Medicine

Despite his enthusiasm, Luis explains that he has to endure comments in which he is branded as “crazy” for wanting to dedicate his training to Family Medicine, one of the specialties less popular.

“The family doctor in Spain is nothing more than the secretary of the specialist”, “you are a clever guy, surely he gives you to choose something else”, “is there no way to convince you to do not do it? ”, Are just some of the comments that you had to listen to when expressing your intention to choose Family medicine.

Others are tougher, going so far as to affirm that you will not be able to feel “fulfilled.” “You are not going to feel fulfilled being a family doctor”, “but, do you consider this specialty because you think that you will not be able to choose others after the MIR?”, “Isn’t there another specialty that you consider, even if you like it a little less?

Primary Care deserves respect and admiration

This type of opinion “does not help to feed the illusion of a doctor who is dying to start seeing themselves in action and continue training “, explains Luis in his thread that also points out that in no case would they come to speak if their choice was another.” Questions and comments that I am 200% sure that they wouldn’t do me if instead of being a family doctor, I would like to be a cardiologist, general surgeon or ophthalmologist, for example. “

“I know that things are wrong. I know that the specialty not going through his best moment. I know that I may find myself with more difficulties than if I chose another specialty. But should that dampen my desire and make me choose something that I know probably won’t fill me that much? Despite everything, I will continue to have the certainty that this public system stays alive thanks to tireless work of a Primary Care that he deserves much more respect and admiration from everyone. Starting from the top “

Luis has received the support of thousands of followers who applaud his decision and encourage him to go ahead with your dreams.