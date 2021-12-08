Comet Leonard is photographed from Zacatecas; that’s how they got it

The images were shared during this weekend on the social networks of the National Night of the Stars Committee. Photo: Facebook / Night of the Stars

The kite leonard, which is heading towards the Sun and which could be seen with the naked eye on December 12, was captured by a photographer, in recent days, from the skies of the state of Zacatecas.

The images of the astronomical phenomenon were shared during this weekend on the social networks of the National Committee Night of the Stars, which labeled them as the “astronomical image of the week”.

What is known about the photographs of Comet Leonard, captured from Zacatecas?

According to information shared by the National Night of the Stars Committee, the images of Comet Leonard were captured by photographer Daniel Coronado “Dako”, during the past 2 and 3 of December from the state of Zacatecas.

These are two photographs in which Comet Leonard is seen near from the M3 cluster, while passing through the constellation Canes Venatici bound for Bootes.

These are two photographs in which the celestial body can be seen at the moment that it would have passed nearby from the M3 cluster, that during these nights Leonard recorded his passage through the constellation Canes Venatici bound for Bootes.

To achieve the capture of the images, Dako used a Sharpstar 80mm telescope as well as a ZWO 2600mc camera

“During these nights, the comet visually coincided with M3, a globular cluster that was first observed in 1764 by the ‘comet finder,’ Charles Messier.” The National Committee highlighted the Night of the Stars in its publication on Facebook.

It should be noted that on his Instagram account, Dako shared more images of Comet Leonard, as well as other astronomical phenomena.

Will Comet Leonard be seen with the naked eye?

Popularly called as “christmas kite”, Its maximum point of approach to Earth It will be when it is located 35 million kilometers away, which will happen on December 12. It will be at that time when Mexico has the best view of the object that can be seen with the naked eye from a dark place, explained Julieta Fierro Gossman, a researcher at the Institute of Astronomy of the UNAM.

It should be noted that, in addition to Leonard’s observation, You will also be able to appreciate the Geminid meteor shower, after midnight next Sunday.

The kite leonard It was seen for the first time on January 3, 2021 from the Mount Lemmon Observatory, in Arizona, United States, and its name comes from its discoverer, Greg Leonard.