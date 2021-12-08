Coldplay confirms its tour of seven Latin American countries with Camila Cabello

Coldplay is one of the most famous British alternative rock bands in the world, made up of Chris Martin, Jon Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champio, who announced their Latin American concert tour earlier this week.

The announcement included several countries such as Colombia, Argentina, Chile and Peru, where the followers of the band will not only be able to enjoy their new songs but also the music of Camila Cabello as the opening act at all concerts.

The inclusion of Camila Cabello greatly increases the profile of the show, since the Cuban singer is one of the most important artists of the moment. Proof of this is that in October of this year, Cabello became the second Hispanic singer -after Carbi B- to receive a diamond certificate from the RIAA thanks to her song Havana exceeding 10 million sales.

The presence of Coldplay in the continent occurs within their tour entitled ‘Music of the Spheres’, a name that also receives the album that they released in October 2021.

The complete list of countries the band will visit are: Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Chile, Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Buenos Aires.

How much are your concert tickets worth?

The price varies between each country, but varies between 100 and 250 dollars depending on the place where the event takes place and the value of the currency of the place.

To learn more about the different dates of the tour you can access the official Coldplay website https://www.coldplay.com/tour/