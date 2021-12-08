Christmas movies with the best festive looks to celebrate

It’s the time to see the best Christmas movies! However, staying home is not enough. The party doesn’t stop until New Years. And keeping all of these commitments can put you in a tough spot when faced with your closet.

After all, it is a challenge to always look fabulous, festive, and above all different, at each engagement. But here we come to the rescue: Honoring the happiest time of year, we have reviewed The costumes in 23 Christmas movies, In order to leave you with more inspiration and outfits that will be up to the task.

Our list of Christmas movies offers outfits that range from glamorous and elegant to cozy and casual. No matter what your Christmas mood is, there is a refined style for you.

If your parties require a more chic touch, we suggest you take a look at Old Hollywood movies from the 1940s and 1950s, especially. Classics like Auntie mame, White christmas and Holiday affair they are perfect for those who want to wear elegant lace cocktail dresses, faux fur coats and pearl necklaces.

For the gentlemen, the perfect and stylish outfit comes from a more modern movie: The Best Man Holiday. Taye Diggs dances in a sequined black blazer and sparkly brimmed hat. This will allow you to win the category for the best dress of the night, if there is such competition in your Christmas parties.

If your celebration is more about getting together and relaxing by the fireplace, there is some casual outfit inspiration on our list too. On The Holiday, Cameron Diaz wears an impeccable collection of cream knitted garments.

Queen Latifah in The last holiday She also sports a fabulous après-ski style, with elegant winter hats and coats, the right aesthetic to have some hot chocolate and remember the achievements of the year.

Wildcard: We are also fans of the ugly sweaters Kate McKinnon’s Christmas Office Christmas Party, in case you’re feeling cheesy. Santa Claus will be proud!

Here we leave you 23 Christmas movies that will inspire you in your holiday outfits this season:

Article originally published in Vogue US, vogue.com.