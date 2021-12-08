Chris Hemsworth’s congratulations to Elsa Pataky on her birthday

Elsa Pataky is celebrating because this Sunday, July 18, is her birthday. Specifically, the Spanish actress has blown 45 candles and that is why her husband Chris Hemsworth has not hesitated to celebrate this special day with her. Where? On Instagram.

With a concise “happy birthday, precious” and two emoticons accompanying this congratulation, the protagonist of Thor wanted to celebrate his partner’s birthday. Some snapshots in which you can see the smiling Spanish actress with her partner.





At least in one of them in which you can see the two actors in the gym doing physical exercise. A hobby that both share and that they enjoy as a couple. And not only that. More if possible after the last project of the Spanish actress in which she has had to train very hard to reach a very muscular physical condition.

However, it is not the only hobby they share. Also nature. That is why in another of the snapshots you can see the Spanish actress in black and white next to a small waterfall.

Elsa Pataky Instagram

In short, a nice way to wish Elsa Pataky a happy birthday from Chris Hemsworth that has not left anyone indifferent. And less to his fans and followers, who have not hesitated to comment on the publication to congratulate the Spanish actress on her 45th birthday. A new age that arrives in one of its sweetest personal and professional moments.