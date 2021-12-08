Chris Hemsworth went through a KFC ‘Drive-Thru’ and spent $ 72 on food

Do enough to look like the legendary fighter Hulk hogan It is not an easy task. Ask to Chris Hemsworth, the Australian actor who will play the iconic athlete in a biopic slated to Netflix.

Not only did Hemsworth’s muscles come from intense gym workouts and body-shaping programs featured so prominently on his Instagram account, but the actor actually includes fast food like KFC’s as well.

Popular celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi reported that the actor went through a KFC in New South Wales and ordered a solid chicken worth $ 72.25 (about 1,450 Mexican pesos), which included four popcorn chicken meals, 15 original pieces of chicken, and a Zinger combo.

Hemsworth took a selfie with the excited workers at the window before leaving. Hey, even Thor has his cheat days!

An interview from Page Six With Hemsowrth’s trainer Luke Zocchi and stuntman Bobby Holland Hanton earlier this month, he discussed preparing the actor’s film food and the role food plays in his bulking.

“When we prepare for movies like ‘Thor,’ there is a massive increase in food,” Zocchi told the outlet. “Eat, like, six to eight meals a day.” Zocchi also said that Hemsworth is targeting 450 calories for each of those meals, which would mean a total of 3,600 calories a day.

“With the months leading up to filming and during filming, I’m basically supercharging myself with protein and infinite amounts of chicken breast, eggs, steak, fish, vegetables, tuna, avocado, cottage cheese, and brown rice,” explained the actor about his diet. .

