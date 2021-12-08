Chris Hemsworth, next Gladiator for Russell Crowe

They are just rumors, but Russel crowe has already chosen next heir to resume his character in Gladiator after recording ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ with him. Obviously, we mean Chris Hemsworth .

For more than 10 years (at least) the rumors about a new version or possible sequel for the successful Gladiator film have not ceased, and although the subject has never been confirmed or even formally discussed, Russell Crowe, authorized voice where they exist, He seems to have a possible next successor in mind, and he’s Australian like him. Indeed, it is about Chris Hemsworth.

The New Zealand actor commented that he would like to see Chris Hemsworth in the title role that he himself flaunted if a new movie were made. And the funny thing is that the news comes as Crowe and his compatriot Hemsworth work together on the latter’s next appointment with the world of superheroes in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’.

Both Hemsworth and Crowe are filming the fourth installment of Marvel’s god of thunder off the coast of their country, Australia, along with director Taika Waititi, and actresses such as Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson. So in addition to the fact that when the river sounds, water carries, we could be talking about the fact that both actors have discussed their next projects together …

A source close to the Australian, according to various media in the country, speak that his wife Elsa Pataky would be the one who suggested the idea of ​​Hemsworth as the protagonist of a Gladiator sequel, or even a new version in which he plays Máximo Décimo Meridio , a character who catapulted Crowe’s career to fame, and to the Oscar.

Although so far all are rumors and neither of the two actors has confirmed anything or talked about the possibility, a few months ago Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla in the famous movie, spoke about a possible remake of the film with Ridley Scott as director for the second time. “I know he wants to do one or two more movies first and then maybe he’ll consider doing a new ‘Gladiator’ movie, but I’m not sure what he’s thinking right now. It would be amazing, obviously, and I know a lot of people want to see history again. “

