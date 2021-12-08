Chris Hemsworth is clear when he will walk away from Thor and Marvel

After a 2021 full of premieres, in which it still has some productions to launch, Marvel already has its 2022 calendar planned. And, among the next arrivals is Thor: Love and Thunder, the fourth installment of this character who is played by Chris Hemsworth. Known for being a member of The Avengers, now the God of Asgard will have a companion in his fights.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is one of the most anticipated Marvel films because it is the great return of Chris Hemsworth. The actor will embark on the adventures of the God of Thunder for the eighth time in the franchise, becoming one of the artists who has appeared the most times in an MCU feature film. The interpreter had four appearances with The Avengers and four solo, counting the one that will be released next year.

So much so that, given his extensive list as a member of Marvel, Chris Hemsworth he was asked about his future in the study. In a recent interview he was asked if he would play Tom Holland and sign for three more movies. “How many Spider-Man has he made? He’s a little behind me. I think he’s done three. I’ve done six or seven Thors, so maybe. As long as they accept me, I will appear”, He began explaining.

Then Hemsworth continued: “But I feel like that enthusiasm for me might be waning”. That is, the Australian has it completely clear: he will remain Thor as long as his fans and, of course, the studio, continue to accept him. Of course, for now, the next film that will take him to the big screen seems to be the last in the history of his character.

Although, of course, and taking into account that it is Marvel, everything could change. It is still unknown exactly what the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder, but everything indicates that it will start where it ended Avengers: endgame. This means that the character of Chris Hemsworth will be with the Guardians of the Galaxy. Of course, of the continuation of the film, little and nothing is known, so we will have to wait for its premiere to predict the future of the actor in the franchise.

