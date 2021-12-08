Chivas’ debut date in the 2022 Clausura Tournament is listed

The MX League announced the dates of the new calendar for the next campaign that will be called Clausura 2022 Tournament, where he Club Guadalajara will have an even bigger account to settle with his fans due to the last two seasons where he has barely reached the Repechage, instance in which he was eliminated.

+ Chivas stove football heading to the 2022 Opening of the MX League

A few days ago, Mikel Arriola president of Liga MX explained part of the reasons that were taken into account to set the dates and matches corresponding to 2022, as it should be remembered that the Qatar World Cup It will be held at the end of the same year and the second semester will have several modifications with respect to previous championships, therefore also the Rebaño Sagrado must adapt to the needs of the Mexican National Team.

When will Chivas debut at Clausura 2022?

It will be next Friday, January 7 when the new Mexican soccer campaign starts and will conclude on May 29, in addition to having two double dates that will be Days 8 and 15. Due to this, the debut of Guadalajara would take place on Saturday, January 8 when they visit San Luis within Date 1, It should be remembered that the Clausura Tournaments are held at home and away games contrary to those held in the Opening Tournament and the Herd debuted receiving the Potosinos, so now they must appear at the Alfonso Stadium Lastras. What has not been released are the exact dates and times.

“The Closing Tournament 2022 will start on Friday, January 7 and will stop for two FIFA dates in January and March. The Grand Final will be held on Sunday, May 29. The closing of the 2021-2022 Season will take place with the Champions Weekend in Los Angeles, where the Golden Ball and the Champion of Champions will be awarded, on June 25 and 26, respectively.

The 2022 Opening Tournament will start on July 1. The contest will have three double dates, Days 5, 9 and 14, and will stop for the FIFA date of September. The Grand Final of the tournament will take place on Sunday, November 6, since the deadline established by FIFA to release the players who will participate in the World Cup is November 14, “was what the League page published MX.