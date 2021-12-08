Chaos and explosive destruction in Serious Sam 4, now available on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and by surprise on Xbox Game Pass

Croteam has announced that as of today the console version of Serious Sam 4 is on sale. So far it was only available for PC and Stadia and from today anyone can buy it on PS5 and Xbox Series X / S with this wild new installment that promises a huge dose of chaotic action.

In addition, something that will also please those targeted at Xbox Game Pass is that the game has been incorporated into the service by surprise in a month that is leaving us with many joys. Therefore, those who are subscribed will be able to enjoy it as well from today to start distributing shots in this frantic FPS.

The plot of this prequel to the series places us at a time when humanity is under siege and the only remaining resistance force is led by Sam “Serious” Stone and his squad, who are armed to the teeth and prepared to distribute tow with a wide arsenal of weapons of the most beasts.

Players will be able to battle endless hordes of enemies in numbers never seen before in the series. solo or in groups of up to four players thanks to its cooperative online multiplayer. For their part, the monsters and creatures that will have to be faced will not fool around either, and among them there will be some classics and others never seen before.