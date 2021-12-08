Champions League 21-22 draw: dates and classified teams

Editorial Mediotiempo

Everything is almost ready for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League. Until this Wednesday they know each other 15 out of 16 classified for the next phase, with the only pending between Atalanta and Villarreal, who could not play this Wednesday due to heavy snowfall and will postpone the drama of the last ticket to the next round for Thursday.

Practically all the historical ones got to Eighths, with the exception of two giants who live sad times. The Barcelona was left out in the Group Stage for the first time in 20 years with another win against Bayern Munich, while the AC Milan or the Europa League got involved.

Classified to Eighth in the Champions League

Group leaders

Manchester City Liverpool Ajax Real Madrid Bayern Munich Manchester United Lille Juventus

Group seconds

PSG Atlético de Madrid Sporting Lisbon Inter de Milan Benfica Villarreal or Atalanta RB Salzburg Chelsea

When is the Round of 16 draw? Schedule

UEFA announced that the Champions League draw for the knockout phase of the Round of 16, the Monday, December 13 at 5:00 in the morning.

Round of 16 draw rules

When do you play the Eighth of the Champions League?