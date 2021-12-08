Champions. Atalanta vs Villarreal, rescheduled for incredible snowfall

Editorial Mediotiempo

Bergamo, Italy / 08.12.2021 14:14:38





What a way to snow! Although bad weather was expected during the game between the Atalanta and Villarreal, corresponding to Day 6 of the Champions League, hours before the ball began to roll in the Gewiss Stadium a incredible Nevada, which caused the game to be reprogrammed.

Despite the fact that first the storm that hit the area of Bergamo, Italy, caused the duel to be delayed 20 minutes, In the end, the decision was made that it will not be played today and it will take place on Thursday with a time to be confirmed.

Despite the fact that it snowed all day in that region of Italy, it was not until two hours before the game that increased snowfall, which painted the playing field white, even when the footballers jumped onto the field to recognize it, there was still a lot of snow falling.

It should be remembered that Atalanta and the Villarreal they are playing the pass to the Eighth of Final of the Champions League, since the Spanish team accumulates seven units and is second in Group F; while the Italian club is third with six points. The other two teams that make up this sector are Manchester United and Young Boys.