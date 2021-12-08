Cetesdirecto celebrates its anniversary with a new savings and investment option

As part of the celebration for its 11 years, completed at the end of last November, the Cetesdirecto application announced a new option for users to save and / or invest easily and safely in Savings Protection Bonds (BPAS), to thus providing a better service and more options to investors.

It will be from this December 8 when the BPAS can be acquired, with which it is expected to encourage savings and favor the diversification of investments, “through a practical and safe environment for those who wish to generate returns, without exposing their resources to great risks ”, explained the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP).

These BPAS are government securities of the Institute for the Protection of Bank Savings (IPAB), and have the backing of the federal government. They will be available in two modalities: the first, with a term of up to three years and interest payment every 28 days, with a yield to maturity of around 5.23 percent.

The second modality is with a term of up to five years, with interest payments every 91 days and a yield to maturity of around 5.69 percent.

Among the advantages of these bonds is that they are auctioned weekly in line with the quarterly placement calendar published by the Bank of Mexico (Banxico), in addition to being low risk, widely known and accepted by investors.

Another characteristic is that they are bonds with a reviewable rate, that is, each time they pay interest, the highest rate is paid between the Cete of the period and the Government Funding Weighted Rate, in addition to offering an additional surcharge to the interest rate they pay. the Cetes.

The BPAS could be acquired, until this Tuesday, only through stock market intermediaries that have access to the securities markets under some restrictions, such as minimum investment amounts required, as well as the collection of commissions.

“With these actions, the Government of Mexico seeks to promote and encourage formal savings, favoring economic development and thereby contributing to the well-being of the population,” said Hacienda.

What other instruments does it offer?

Cetesdirecto is a completely free platform on the Internet, with its mobile applications, so that anyone can invest in government securities without the intermediation of banks, brokerage houses or other financial institutions.

With this application, users can have access to the titles and rates issued by Banxico, without being charged commissions. In addition, you can start investing from 100 pesos and it has different modalities to help users save and achieve their goals.

Cetesdirecto users will be able to invest in government securities, investment funds, and now savings protection bonds, with different rates of return and terms to meet their financial goals, or just keep savings in case of an emergency.

Among the government securities are cetes, which can currently yield a yield between 5.20 and 6.48%, in terms of one month, three months, six months or 12 months.

There are also government bonds, with yields between 7.60 and 7.98%, with rates of five, 10 and up to 30 years, while Udibonos, with yields between 2.40 and 3.35%, have terms of three, 10 and 20 years.

Another option that Cetesdirecto has is that in investment funds users can save in Enerfin, with a rate of 2.93% without expiration.

“The Cetesdirecto platform is a free and secure savings and investment option that democratizes access for all citizens to buy government bonds, which, in addition, through financial education, turns savers into investors,” Gabriel highlighted on social networks Yorio, undersecretary of the Treasury.

The requirements to open an online account are: be over 18 years old, reside in Mexico and have a bank account, as well as having a good Internet service.

