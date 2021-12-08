Carmen Salinas: what is Carmelita’s HEALTH status TODAY, Tuesday, December 7? | VIDEO

After 27 days, Carmen Salinas placeholder image It has shown a positive evolution despite the fact that the doctors did not give much hope that she could get ahead after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage and having had to be admitted to a private hospital in CDMX. Now their relatives have announced an important change, so this is the status of Health from Carmelite today Tuesday 7 of December.

A few days ago, the 82-year-old lead actress underwent two surgical procedures to help her eat and clean up her phlegm: a tracheostomy and gastrostomy; This in order to help him breathe and feed more easily, it was reported that everything was a success and since then the situation has started to turn positive.

Related news

Family members have commented that many of her movements are no longer involuntary due to the fact that she has reflexes in her hands and feet when a person approaches, speaks to or touches her. Given this, it was said that Dona Carmen They would do some studies called “auditory potentials” in order to know if she can perceive the words that they say to her when they are close to her, and also, a study of her neurotransmitters.

“They are going to do it next week. Every day is analysis. I do not want to say therapy, but, come on, they move her and are taking care of her “, said Carmen Plascencia, granddaughter of Carmelite.

What is the health status of Carmen Salinas today, Tuesday, December 7?

Although it remains delicate Health, but stable, in the last hours, the relatives of Carmen Salinas placeholder image They have disclosed that the doctors confirmed that the last scan found that the inflammation in his head decreased and the brain hemorrhage disappeared.

Likewise, the involuntary movements of the actress also increased, as well as the time she spends without a respirator, in fact, during the weekend, it was said that Mrs. Carmen You can even go several times of the day without artificial respiration. However, doctors are trying not to exhaust it. It was explained that the fan detects when the actress begins to breathe on her own, which is why she stops working, despite this, she stays connected when needed.