Carmen Salinas: what is Carmelita’s HEALTH status TODAY, Tuesday, December 7? | VIDEO

After 27 days, Carmen Salinas placeholder image It has shown a positive evolution despite the fact that the doctors did not give much hope that she could get ahead after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage and having had to be admitted to a private hospital in CDMX. Now their relatives have announced an important change, so this is the status of Health from Carmelite today Tuesday 7 of December.

A few days ago, the 82-year-old lead actress underwent two surgical procedures to help her eat and clean up her phlegm: a tracheostomy and gastrostomy; This in order to help him breathe and feed more easily, it was reported that everything was a success and since then the situation has started to turn positive.

