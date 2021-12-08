Carlos Reinoso confessed his first impression upon arriving in Mexico: “America was horrible”

Carlos Reinoso became one of the greatest American idols (Photo: File)

The successes of the Eagles of the America They began in the 70s when they formed one of the most spectacular teams in Mexican soccer. The game shown by the azulcremas within the field of play and the skill of most of their players, attracted the attention of many followers. However, it seems that this was not the case until the arrival of one of its greatest historical stars: Carlos Reinoso.

This was stated by the former Chilean soccer player in an interview for the Youtube from Toño de Valdés. Reinoso assured that upon his arrival in Mexico, the Eagles they did not figure and did not come close to what they would later become.

“They told me it was the best team in Latin America. When I arrived … it was horrible, America was horrible. I always think, I have to go back, I have to go back. Because I did not come to stay with America“Confessed the now commentator of TUDN about his first moments in Aztec football.

The Chilean managed to shine with the Eagles both as a player and as a coach (Photo: Leo La Valle / EFE)

Reinoso reached a team under reconstruction that he was waiting for the consolidation of certain skilled players but still very young, so in the Chilean’s first tournament in the Mexican league things did not happen as he expected. This caused that for many moments his greatest wish was to leave at Eagles.

“I said, when the tournament in Mexico is over, I’ll go. When I arrived we were a youth team that beat us all. So I said “I am a Chilean national team, what do I do here if Santos (from Brazil) wants me?” I have to go”commented the South American.

The turning point of the Americanist success story was the arrival of the azulcrema bench Antonio Roca, who won a league title with the Eagles and implanted a offensive game idea that was to the taste of all the fans of the team and the footballers themselves. In addition, the Mexican coach was essential for Carlos Reinoso stay in Mexico and become the idol that he is today.

America was crowned champion of the 1970-71 season at the hands of Antonio Roca and Carlos Reinoso (Photo: Twitter @ ClubAmerica)

At the end of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, Roca arrived at the Coapa club to express a clear soccer idea to a group of soccer players full of talent. “Then the teacher arrives. He changed my life. The first day arrives and begins to talk and He had a gift of conviction that at the end of the talk I already wanted the game to start “Reinoso confessed.

We young people assimilated the message and there America changed and my life changed, ”said Águila.

According to the Chilean’s words, the idea of ​​the team’s game was promoted by the high command and owners of the institution, who wanted a squad that went forward to score more goals than the rival.

At the end of the 1970 World Cup in Mexico, Roca arrived at the Coapa club to express a clear soccer idea to a group of soccer players full of talent (Photo: File)

“That team with great technique and great speed exploded, we had like 17 undefeated dates and there America exploded. But Master Roca carried out what Don Emilio (Azcárraga) asked him, that Team America is made to put on a showIt is from a company that generates a show for Mexico and Latin America ”, revealed Maestro Reinoso.

Reinoso managed to shine in Mexico thanks to his impressive performances with the Americanistas in the 70s. He is considered one of the best foreigners who have come to play Aztec football. His intelligence to create scoring opportunities, as well as an ease to define in front of goal led him to spectacularly command the Eagles offense.

He managed to be league champion defending the Americanist colors from the field and also later in his time as a coach. Today he analyzes everything related to Mexican soccer from the signal of TUDN.

