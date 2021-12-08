Cardi B boasts a tremendous necklace in Miami, Michel Brown in Pasión de Gavilanes

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Gregorio Pernía and his daughter are accomplices in every adventure 01:51

Famous ARVs: Carmen Salinas improves, Karol G surprise, Ninel Conde responds and meets Machado 04:59

Alicia Machado celebrates her birthday in a luxurious restaurant in the United States. 00:38

They question Ninel Conde about the book ‘Emma and the other narco ladies’ 00:45

Karol G collapses the streets of a neighborhood in Medellín by appearing without prior notice 01:01

Carmen Salinas shows significant improvement in her health according to her family 00:32

Niurka Marcos loses her tongue and confesses contact with drug traffickers 03:13

Alejandro Speitzer showed that he is very good with marksmanship 01:15

Chiquis finally tells her truth about the fight with her mother Jenni Rivera 04:02

Chiquis releases painful confessions about her mother Jenni Rivera 00:55

Book assures that Gloria Trevi had a relationship with a narco 00:38

Eiza González would have finished with Paul Rabil and this could be the reason 00:29

Poncho Herrera announces the end of his marriage 00:26

Paquita la del Barrio dedicates a song to Doña Rosa and would smear Don Pedro 01:51

Paquita la del Barrio hid a strong illness so as not to scare anyone away 02:16

Alicia Machado: this would be her new desire and it would have to do with her daughter 02:39

Alicia Machado sends a message to Gaby Spanic about love: “she missed it” 02:31

Was the joke you played on Christian Nodal very expensive for Belinda? 05:46

Christian Nodal: supposed rudeness to Belinda would have something hidden 01:59

J Balvin shared a moving moment with little Rio 01:14 Cardi B showed off a stunning diamond necklace at an art party in Miami, Michel Brown confirms his participation in Pasión de Gavilanes.Dec. 7, 2021 Read More Gregorio Pernía and his daughter are accomplices in every adventure 01:51

Famous ARVs: Carmen Salinas improves, Karol G surprise, Ninel Conde responds and meets Machado 04:59

Alicia Machado celebrates her birthday in a luxurious restaurant in the United States. 00:38

They question Ninel Conde about the book ‘Emma and the other narco ladies’ 00:45

Karol G collapses the streets of a neighborhood in Medellín by appearing without prior notice 01:01

Carmen Salinas shows significant improvement in her health according to her family 00:32

Niurka Marcos loses her tongue and confesses contact with drug traffickers 03:13

Alejandro Speitzer showed that he is very good with marksmanship 01:15

Chiquis finally tells her truth about the fight with her mother Jenni Rivera 04:02

Chiquis releases painful confessions about her mother Jenni Rivera 00:55

Book assures that Gloria Trevi had a relationship with a narco 00:38

Eiza González would have finished with Paul Rabil and this could be the reason 00:29

Poncho Herrera announces the end of his marriage 00:26

Paquita la del Barrio dedicates a song to Doña Rosa and would smear Don Pedro 01:51

Paquita la del Barrio hid a strong illness so as not to scare anyone away 02:16

Alicia Machado: this would be her new desire and it would have to do with her daughter 02:39

Alicia Machado sends a message to Gaby Spanic about love: “she missed it” 02:31

Was the joke you played on Christian Nodal very expensive for Belinda? 05:46

Christian Nodal: supposed rudeness to Belinda would have something hidden 01:59

J Balvin shared a moving moment with little Rio 01:14