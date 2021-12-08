Rest

Thousands: Why am I attracted to a person that I know is not good?

Iris: I think I know the answer. Because you hope you’re wrong … and every time she makes a mistake and something tells you she’s not good, you ignore it. And when he behaves well with you and surprises you, he conquers you again and you end up discarding the idea that it does not suit you.

Year: 2006.

Duration: 2h 16m.

Gender: Romantic comedy.

Today we bring you # UnaLindaRecomendación.

Rest or by its title in English The Holiday. It is a film written and directed by Nancy Meyers (Father of the Bride Part II). Music by Oscar winner Hans Zimmer (The Lion King).

Starring Cameron Diaz (There´s Something about Mary). Kate winslet (Revolutionary Road), Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes) and Jack Black (School of rock).

Can you forget love at Christmas?

The story centers on Iris Simpkins (Kate Winslet), a columnist for The Daily Telegraph in London. Iris still loves her ex-boyfriend, Jasper Bloom (Rufus Sewell), who cheated on her. In addition, she is devastated when she finds out that he is engaged, so she decides to run away and go on vacation and try to forget Jasper.

On the other hand, Amanda Woods (Cameron Diaz), is a successful film trailer production company in Los Angeles, California. Amanda breaks up with her movie composer boyfriend, Ethan (Edward Burns), when he confesses that he cheated on her.

Amanda decides to take a vacation, which never happens, and searches the internet for a house far from Los Angeles. He finds Iris’s house in Surrey County outside London for rent and convinces her to trade.

Iris will have to go to Los Angeles and Amanda will go to England for two weeks from the next day.

Amanda will meet Gaham (Jude Law), Iris’s older brother, a book publisher. And Iris will meet her 90-year-old neighbor Arthur (Eli Wallach), who is a screenwriter. He will help you regain your self esteem along with Miles (Jack Black) Ethan’s partner at work.

What Iris and Amanda do not know is that, when trying to distance themselves from love, it will be closer than they imagine.

Can you forget love at Christmas?

See also

Rest. Currently available on Netflix. Link. And if you are interested in this type of theme, we also recommend Unexpected Beauty.