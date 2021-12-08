Camila Cabello performed a Christmas song to the rhythm of mariachi

There is very little left for the celebration of Christmas, and more and more artists delight us with their talent by interpreting various characteristic themes of the Christmas holidays, one of them being the singer Camila Cabello.

But Camila, who recently announced via social media that she and Shawn mendes They are no longer together, not only did he join this end-of-the-year musical trend, but also recalled his Latino heritage.

And it is that the 24-year-old interpreter surprised her millions of fans with the song ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’, nothing less than the rhythm of mariachi, as can be seen in a video that she shared on her account from Instagram.

“I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas version of ‘I’ll be home for Christmas’ Luis MiRey [sic] He did it first and in Spanish, but he wanted to bring it to an audience that normally does not get to hear the beauty of Mariachi music, ”Cabello wrote with his post.

“Much love for Mexico and for the beautiful music of my country. Merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy this cover which is available on Amazon Music, “added the singer who, so far, has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and exceeded 3,300 comments from her fans.

“I love this cover Christmas and, as a Mexican, I love how you incorporated mariachi music. It sounds great with your voice ”,“ You need to release a Christmas album ”,“ This is so beautiful ”, and“ How proud I am to be Mexican. Up the mariachis ”, are some of the reactions that can be read next to the clip.

This is how Camila Cabello got in tune for this Christmas, printing a very Mexican stamp to her interpretation, something that, judging by the messages on social networks, her fans loved.

For its part, Amazon Music released a statement in which Camila stated, “I have traveled a lot since I started working at the age of 15, so I chose to record this song because I had always wanted to be at home, in Miami, with my family for Christmas. ”.

On being able to participate in the Christmas playlists at this time, the Cuban-American celebrity, whose father was born in Mexico, added, “It is truly special and very sacred.”

This is how Camila Cabello will be part of the playlist that Amazon Music launched with versions of Christmas classics, among which stand out ‘Carta Navideña’, from the Panamanian Sech, as well as a version of ‘Last Christmas’, performed by Reik.

The platform also highlights the participation of the singers from Mexico Maria Leon, Paty Cantu and Maria Jose, for a new interpretation of ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’, which the American Mariah Carey made so famous.

In addition to all these new versions, the playlist includes themes of Sebastian Yatra, Katy Perry, Summer walker and George ezra, among others, as they present a contemporary version of favorite family themes, as revealed Ryan redington, vice president of music industry at Amazon Music.

“In the last three years, the 25 Amazon Original songs released to mark the most popular celebrations, from artists like Katy Perry, John legend and Justin Bieber, have exceeded 750 million views worldwide, “he added.

