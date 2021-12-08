Camila Cabello pays tribute to Mexico with a Christmas song accompanied by mariachi | VIDEO

Camila Cabello decided to celebrate Christmas with a tribute to his mexican heritage with the song “I’ll be home for Christmas” accompanied by mariachi, same that at some point interpreted Luis Miguel but in Spanish.

Although Cabello is originally from Cojímar, Cuba, her father is Mexican and has grown up accompanied by national music, so she tried to convey this affection with the christmas song in English to an audience that usually does not hear the mariachi.

“I wanted to pay tribute to my mexican heritage with this Christmas version. Luis Miguel He did it first and in Spanish, but he wanted to bring it to an audience that normally does not get to hear the beauty of the mariachi music. Much love for Mexico and for the beautiful music of my country ”, expressed Camila Cabello.

The 25-year-old singer also stood out on stage for her impressive outfit, as she wore a skirt with black plans and a blouse with a pronounced neckline that outlined her figure. She accompanied him with a discreet makeup that highlighted her eyes and a wet hair style.

Camila Cabello in Oaxaca

The singer of “Señorita” visited Oaxaca last November to celebrate the Day of the Dead with her now ex-boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, with whom she recently ended her relationship.

“A week in my beautiful Mexico to celebrate the my dad’s birthday. Oaxaca, I fell in love with you, “was how the singer announced her visit to the country in one of the entities that shine for this celebration.

The singer was happier than ever and in love with Shawn Mendes, So the breakup surprised all the fans who have not stopped pointing out that the singers look sad now that they ended their relationship.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello in Oaxaca. Photo: Instagram @camila_cabello

Although Camila Cabello and Mendes They have not given any statements about the reasons for their breakup, a source close to the couple told E! News that love would have ended between them for a long time.

“The relationship was becoming obsolete and complacent and decided that it was better that they were friends, “he explained.

