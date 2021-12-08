Cameron Díaz was a mother at 47 and explains how the process was for her – El Sol de Tampico

Possibly more than one woman has asked the question What is the best age to get pregnant? If you are a very young mother there are advantages and many more if you live a late pregnancy, a situation that has created great controversy among the public and that Cameron Diaz it has been given the task of sharing the benefits.

In 2020, the actress achieved great popularity by announcing the birth of his daughter Raddix Madden, fruit of her marriage to him musician Benjamin Madden And although her identity is not known, the parents have assured that she is very pretty.

The “Charlie’s angel” said at the time that the arrival of his first-born was the opportunity to take time for her and reorganize how she wanted to see the world again and also create hope for women who seek having a child after 40.

CREATE A FAMILY AFTER 40, THIS SAYS CAMERON DÍAZ

The protagonist of “El Descanso” assured that after giving half of her life to the public she had taken the time to dedicate time to it, create a family and live each stage in a rewarding way.

“Having a young family is doing everything the way you do it when you are young, you just do it. But when you are my age and you decide to do it is a real decision”, Detailed in 2020 for Vanities where he also assured that after 40 you understood the true meaning of a life partner.

FAMOUS WOMEN WHO HAVE EXPERIENCED LATE PREGNANCIES

Cameron Diaz became a benchmark and an opportunity to address late pregnancy Which according to her is to live the happiest moment of her life and as she various figures made their experience known, get to know them.

One of the first to raise her voice was Meghan markle who had the opportunity to talk about her miscarriage and detailed for the New York Times that became a mom for the first time at the age of 37Later, at 39, his second son was born with Prince Harry.

Among the real figures who lived late pregnancies there is also the Queen isabel II who was also 37 when she gave birth to her fourth child, Prince Edward, in 1964.

Finally, one of the figures who spoke about the late pregnancy at the time it was Amy klein who assured that this practice has not stopped being judged, what age is the indicated one?