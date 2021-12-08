Buy the new Nintendo Switch OLED on Amazon and receive it in time for Christmas

With the PS5 and Xbox Series X with very little availability, the new Nintendo Switch OLED is the perfect candidate to appear in the sock or under the tree of gamers and gamers. However, the stock is not to rave about and does not usually last too long, but If you want a Nintendo Switch OLED for yourself or to give as a gift, take advantage of it because it is available on Amazon and shipping is relatively fast at the moment: buy it for 349 euros and receive it this Sunday.

Buy the Nintendo Switch OLED at the best price

The PVP of the Nintendo Switch OLED is 349 euros and no, there is no discount, what there is is availability on Amazon: the white version costs 349 euros with expected arrival on Sunday 12 and if you choose the neon color, then you will have to wait until December 16 – 17. Do not be careless because in El Corte Inglés or MediaMarkt it is sold out or not available.

Nintendo Switch (OLED version) White

Among the novelties of the Nintendo Switch OLED we find a screen that is more enjoyed in terms of color and contrast, a larger support with adjustment capacity and the integration of a LAN port in the dock. Of course, the game proposal remains, being able to enjoy its large catalog of exclusives both in sofa mode and in mobility.

More offers

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible for free for 30 days.

At Xataka Selección we publish the best offers in technology, computing and electronics from the main internet businesses. Prices and availability may vary after publication.