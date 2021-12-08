Bukele’s response to the economist who criticized him for “wasting” public money buying bitcoins

Peter Schiff maintained that the cryptocurrency will present new falls, and had a crossroads on social networks with the president of El Salvador.

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, had a cross in social networks with the well-known American economist Peter Schiff, who criticized him for using public money in the acquisition of bitcoins, while the Central American country uses that digital currency as the second legal tender. , next to the dollar.

This exchange began on Saturday, when the head of state celebrated on Twitter the purchase of “150 coins at an average dollar price of 48,670”.

El Salvador just bought the dip! 🇸🇻150 coins at an average USD price of ~ $ 48,670 🥳#Bitcoin🎄 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 4, 2021

Among the netizens’ responses, one of the most striking was that of Schiff, who has almost 600,000 followers: “Many more crashes are coming. How much taxpayer money do you plan to waste?“, wrote.

The commentator and finance specialist is known for his skeptical analyzes of digital currencies. Instead, the Salvadoran government pushed to convert bitcoin into a currency of use “unrestricted with liberating power“for the entire population and Bukele publicly defends its use.

“We are already in green”

Thus, the president replied to the economist, in English, reproducing some figures. According to the president, El Salvador did not lose “any” conducting this type of transaction. “We are already green since our last purchase, in less than 24 hours,” he introduced.

And he added: “You know ‘boomer’, we have 44,106 ounces of gold in our reserves. They are worth 79 million dollars, 0.37% less than a year ago. If we had sold it a year ago and bought bitcoin, it would now be worth 204 million dollars. Dollars”.

None.We’re already in the green from our last purchase, in less than 24 hours.You know boomer, we have 44,106 oz of gold in our reserves.Worth $ 79 million, down 0.37% from a year ago. it a year ago and bought #Bitcoin, it would now be valued at $ 204 million. https://t.co/e5z9cVsfjg – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) December 4, 2021

In this way, Bukele remains firm in its position and continues to support this cryptocurrency as a State policy.

