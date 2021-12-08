BTS on Instagram: Taehyung breaks Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie records on social network | V | Bangtan | Jennie | Asian culture

The personal accounts of BTS continue to give something to talk about. Taehyung, Member of Bangtan, beat the records of Jennifer Aniston and Angelina in the aforementioned social network. Currently, V’s profile has more than 21 million followers, and the number continues to grow.

The artist is followed by fellow artist Jungkook with more than 20 million followers, while the rest of the members have between 18 and 19 million fans. The idols of the South Korean septet have an exponential growth on Instagram, despite the fact that their accounts are not even 48 hours old.

Taehyung surpasses Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie

The “Sweet Night” interpreter reportedly reached one million followers on Instagram in just 40 minutes, thereby defeating the actress. Angelina Jolie, who achieved that many fans in one hour.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS and their calendar for December 2021: full list of Bangtan activities and schedules

Similarly, Taehyung achieved 10 million followers in about 4 hours, thus breaking the mark of Jennifer Aniston. The “Friends” actress earned that amount in 24 hours.

BTS’s V makes Instagram history

The Bangtan member already surpasses 21 million followers. In this way, he obtained the record of the fastest profile to achieve this figure in Instagram history.

In addition, he is the first and only Asian artist to have two publications that exceed 14 million ‘likes’ on that social network. Currently, V only has five posts and the number of followers does not stop.

Taehyung on Instagram: posts from BTS member V. Photo: IG Capture

Among the celebrities who follow Taehyung are actress and model Hoyeon Jung, known worldwide for her role in The Squid Game; DJ Steve Aoki; actor Ansel Elgort; Wooga members Squad Park Seo Joon, Peakboy, and Park Hyung Sik, among others.

YOU CAN SEE: BTS returns to South Korea: photos and videos of Jin, Jungkook and Jimin at the airport

Why did Taehyung follow BLACKPINK’s Jennie?

BTS’s Taehyung started following BLACKPINK’s Jennie, as confirmed by videos captured by fans; however, minutes later he stopped following her.

Through Weverse, the idol asked ARMY for advice on disabling the recommended account options that usually appear on the Instagram feed. At this request, some fans believe that V followed Jennie by mistake.