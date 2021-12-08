BTS on Instagram: Taehyung breaks Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie records on social network | V | Bangtan | Jennie | Asian culture

The personal accounts of BTS continue to give something to talk about. Taehyung, Member of Bangtan, beat the records of Jennifer Aniston and Angelina in the aforementioned social network. Currently, V’s profile has more than 21 million followers, and the number continues to grow.

