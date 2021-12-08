Britney Spears has already married, according to fans

Britney Spears and her fiance Sam asghari they have made fans think that they are already married. The couple, who announced their engagement two months ago, are living their best life, now that Britney Spears is finally free and able to do whatever she wants. Well, today is Brit’s birthday. She turns 40, and as she posted on her Instagram, she is going on a trip with Sam, out of the country, specifically (although we still don’t know where). “What a joy today! My fiancé and I are very excited to leave (…) I am thankful for being able to leave the country.” So far, everything is correct, right? Well, the ‘sauce’ has come when Sam has published the same photo, but the accompanying text read something else. A word that has unleashed cheering and collective euphoria in the comments.

“I call you ‘lioness’ because I admire your relentless strength, your beautiful heart inspires me, I celebrate your smile that lights up my world. Every day is your birthday, my queen. Happy first birthday to my wife. “

Yes, he wrote “my wife”.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The comments revolve, as is evident, around that wink: “your wife?”, “Have you married yet?”, “ICONIC. Very happy for both”, “when? Congratulations!”. And although it may be perfectly a wink because they are engaged and will be husband and wife shortly, their fans already take it for granted.

Despite speculation, neither has confirmed or denied whether they are officially married. We will remain vigilant to know where they are going and to see those vacation photos that they both deserve (this is the first time in 13 years that Britney Spears has left the United States, very strong).

Happy birthday, Britney!

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io