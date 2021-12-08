Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday with mariachi and on Mexican beaches

MEXICO CITY, December 7 (EL UNIVERSAL) .- Free and without ties, Britney Spears celebrated her 40th birthday in Mexico with her boyfriend the dancer Sam Asghari, who in addition to sunbathing on the Mexican beaches of Cabo San Lucas, armed the party with mariachi.

After more than a decade, the Princess of Pop celebrated like she always wanted and did what she wanted, according to E! News some of her activities included working out at the gym, hanging out in her room, and sunbathing on the beach.

“They walked to the beach to sunbathe in the afternoon. They ended the day with a dinner for two and fireworks over the ocean,” he details. It was through her Instagram account that the “Baby one more time” singer shared moments of her stay in Mexico after arriving by private jet. In another post where she wrote “Mexico was amazing,” she shared the details that her 27-year-old boyfriend did for her.

It was on November 12 when Britney regained her freedom after the legal battle she filed against her father, Jamie Spears, who for 13 years was in charge of making all the decisions for her daughter, after a judge ruled that the singer needed a tutor because he was unable to take charge of his own life. Now her guardianship is the responsibility of Jodi Montgomery, who created a plan for the artist to continue with psychiatric care to overcome the difficult situations in her life.