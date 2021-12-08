Brad Pitt and Joe Kosinski team up in Formula 1 movie

For years Brad Pitt expressed his desire to work on a film related to racing and Formula 1. It seems that his wishes are about to be fulfilled with the hand of director Jon Kosinski (Tron: the legacy) and none other than former racing sports star Lewis Hamilton, who is also noted on the cast list.

This project will be the next in line for sports dramas that seek to channel the ins and outs of the sport into a dramatic and exciting narrative that aspires to all the awards in the industry. The last successful sample of this subgenre was Ford vs Ferrari by James Mangold, which obtained the nomination in the queen category of the Oscars.

Some years ago Pitt and Kosinski had already tried to build a similar project. In 2013 Go like hell It would be a drama on wheels where the actor shared credits with Tom Cruise. However, in the end the script of this film evolved to become the aforementioned Ford vs Ferrari, with Mangold as director and with Matt Damon and Christian Bale as the stars.

The second attempt seems to be the good one. Although not much is known about this Brad Pitt Formula 1 film, what is known is that legend Lewis Hamilton is up for a substantial role in the film. Hamilton has served as a producer of films such as Cars 2, Cars 3 and Zoolander 2, in which he obtained at most some cameos. But this opportunity is intended to be your first fit role.

For Brad Pitt these types of films are not alien. A few years ago he successfully starred The game of fortune, a film that, although it did not directly interfere with the characters on the field, did narrate the storms of a coach of a baseball team, who at the same time had to worry about the business and the monetization of the sport. Pitt earned a Best Actor nomination at the Oscars for that role.

Although the film is not even in its pre-production phase yet, gossips say it is an extremely attractive project for Hollywood. According The Hollywood ReporterStudios like MGM, Universal and Sony have already put offers on the table to acquire the rights to the film. While streaming titans like Netflix, Amazon, and Apple have also joined the race with meaty deals.

Faces will be seen in the pitsBut only one will reach the finish line with Brad Pitt and Jon Kosinski under his arm.