Boss who laid off 900 employees for Zoom apologizes; “I did not show respect,” he says

Following a wave of criticism, the CEO of Better.com, the company that fired 900 employees by Zoom, He apologized.

Vishal Garg told his workers that they were part of an “unfortunate group” who would be fired “with immediate effect.” According to CNN, which had access to a recording of a call, the CEO told connected workers: “If you are on this call, you are in the unfortunate group that is going to be fired. Your employment here ends with immediate effect.”

Behind the mass layoff and the ensuing backlash on social media, its critics flooded the Truepilot business rating website with negative reviews for Better.com.

Following the controversy, Garg stated: “I want to apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week. I did not show the right amount of respect and appreciation for the people affected and for their contributions to Better.”

“I own the decision to make the layoffs, but by communicating I made a mistake in execution. By doing so, I embarrassed them,” according to The Independent.

He said “that the way I communicated this news made a difficult situation worse,” and that he was “deeply regretful” and “committed to learning from the situation.”

Garg also stated, “I couldn’t be more grateful for all that they are accomplishing for the clients we serve.”

“We will talk more at our next meeting … about what to expect for next year. I hope you join me for the discussion, “continued the executive.

Before he had said: “It is the second time in my career that I do this and I do not want to do it. The last time I cried,” he said in the videoconference, in which he cited productivity and results among other reasons for departures, and that, apparently, he was terse and emotionless.

The Better.com management regretted in a statement to that channel that the layoffs are taking place in the face of christmas festivities but he attributed them to improving its financial position “in a radically evolving home ownership market.”

Garg starred in a Forbes magazine story last year in the wake of his volatile nature and several legal battles over his management of other companies as the financial technology company prepares for an IPO.

Among other things, the article picked up an email that he had sent to his workers in which he told them, in capital letters, that they were “too damn slow”, called them “stupid dolphins” and claimed that they were “embarrassing” him.

Resignations

Also, after the chaos, the company’s head of marketing, Melanie Hahn, head of public relations Tanya Hayre Gillogley and vice president of communications Patrick Lenihan have resigned, Insider reported Tuesday.

The high-level outputs are directly related to the management of the CEO Vishal Garg of recent layoffs at the company and its supposedly divisive management style, Insider reported.

