Boku no Hero Academia – Manga 337: When it comes out and where can we read it for free and in Spanish »Hero Network

One of the works that is giving the most to talk about, undoubtedly is that of Kohei Horikoshi and it is that for no one is a secret, that when it comes to an explosive shonen, Boku no hero academia is one of the best references. So it is not surprising that all his fans are waiting for the launch of manga 337 and here, we will share the necessary information for you to enjoy them.

Boku no Hero Academia – Manga 337: Release Date

The manga of Boku no Hero Academia, maintains a weekly release date and episode 337 will maintain this frequency. Coming from the hand of the publisher Shueisha and will be released next Sunday, December 12 at 11:00 am Japan time.

To enjoy manga 337, we invite you to go to page de Mangaplus, where you will find various works of the Shonen Jump and Shueisha into Spanish and completely free. It should be noted that by reading the episode on this platform, they will be supporting the growth of this industry on this side of the world.

