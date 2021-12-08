Black Panther 2 could sign one of the best actors in the world

They are already preparing the movie Black Panther 2 and Marvel Studios wants a well-known actor for a major role.

After the tragic death of Chadwick boseman, director Ryan coogler has had to change many aspects of the film Black panther 2. Since since Marvel studios decided from the beginning that they will not replace him with another actor or CGI. So now they are rearranging history and want to sign Denzel Washington.

The winner of two Oscars for Glory (1990) and Training day (2002), is undoubtedly one of the actors in Hollywood most recognized, talented and profitable. So it would be great to see it in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe in a movie that will mean a lot at different levels as it is Black panther 2.

The actor Chadwick boseman has always been a huge fan of Denzel WashingtonFurthermore, years ago he revealed in an interview that he had funded his acting classes while he was still in college. What’s more Denzel Washington he has also produced the film The mother of blues (2020), the latest work by Chadwick boseman with which he could win the Oscar posthumously. With what your participation in Black panther 2 it would serve as a tribute and close the beautiful circle that has been created over the years between them.

What will the movie be about?

For now, we have little information on Black panther 2, but it has been hinted since Marvel studios that will start with the character’s funeral T’Challa which will serve as a great farewell from the fans. Later, the film will deal with the creation of a new hero who must protect Wakanda. In addition, it has been rumored that we could see characters as interesting as Namor and Doctor doom, because the African nation could come into conflict with Atlantis and Latveria.

Let’s hope they start rolling soon Black panther 2 and give us more information about what they are preparing. While we wait, you can see all the series and movies of Marvel studios on the Disney + streaming platform.