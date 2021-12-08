Billie Eilish: the singer’s name is among the worst spoken words of the year eint | Shows

The subtitle company of USA created a List of words with which radio stations in that country had pronunciation problems during 2021. Surname of the interpreter of “Bad Guy” stood out within the group.

What was the process for putting together this list?

The organization that carried out this ranking, the United States subtitling company, is in charge of subtitling events in real time on television and in courtrooms across the country.

The list, released Tuesday, December 7, “identifies the words that turned out to be the most challenging for news readers and people on television to pronounce this year,” according to Billboard.

The captioning company claimed that it conducted surveys of its members to generate the list, which is released in its sixth edition. The platform chosen to carry out the process was Babbel, specialized in language learning with headquarters in Berlin and New York.

“News anchors in the US have struggled with the new 2021 words and names while reporting on key sporting events, viral internet trends and emerging celebrities,” said Esteban Touma, professor at Babbel Live.

List of the worst spoken words of 2021 in the United States

These are some of the words that stood out the most:

Cheugy: A trending word used by Gen Z to poke fun at an outdated, old-fashioned aesthetic.

Chipotle: The American fast food chain went viral after it became a challenge for Baby Boomers to pronounce it correctly.

Eilish: The last name of the songwriter of the album Happier than ever, which has been nominated for Album of the Year for the upcoming Grammy Awards, is still a challenge for many broadcasters.

Omicron (without accent in English): The new variant of the Coronavirus, apart from being more dangerous, has generated different conflicts due to its pronunciation during different live programs.

Shein: The Chinese clothing and global ordering company is not spared from being confused when it comes to saying its name.