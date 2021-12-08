Bill Skarsgård joins Keanu Reeves in John Wick 4 cast

The cast of John wick 4 it starts to “scare”. And we don’t say it because Bill Skarsgård has scared us with It (that too), but because the popular actor just signed for the movie, in which he will meet other stars such as Ian McShane, Donnie Yen, Shamier Anderson, or Keanu Reeves himself.

Nevertheless, no details about the role have been shared who will play the character of Skarsgård in this new installment of the popular action film saga. Keep reading and we will tell you all the details revealed.

The information on this transfer has been published by Collider. And as they themselves indicate, actually, Skarsgård had already worked with the co-director John Wick original, David Leitch. He did it a couple of times (last in Deadpool 2), so we cannot rule out that Leitch gave good reports of the actor.

As for Skarsgård, which we have seen in Hemlock Grove for Netflix, the actor has three independent films that will be released this year, among which is the long-awaited Naked Singularity, where John Boyega will also appear. Without forgetting other major projects, such as the war action movie (about Vietnam) in which will work alongside Tom Hardy: The Things They Carried.

Going back to John Wick 4, and after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is expected to have a world premiere in theaters on May 27, 2022. More than one year later from the initial release date, by the way.

AND if the wait is getting too longWe remind you that we recently published an article in which we talk about 7 John Wick-style movies that we recommend. Some of them better known, but also with some very pleasant surprise.