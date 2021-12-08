Big Draw today, Tuesday, December 7: results, jackpot winners and how to cash in Mexico | Forecasts | Mexico City | CDMX | Edomex | United States | USA | USA | MEXICO

This Tuesday, December 7, a new edition of the ‘Major Draw‘ on Mexico, where thousands of users are eagerly waiting to meet this week’s winners. The results, as is usual in this type of case, will be published at night on the social networks of the ‘National lottery‘and’ Forecasts’. Do you want to know how it went and some information to keep in mind about this game? Take a look at the following paragraphs.

As is well known by everyone in Mexico, the ‘Major Draw’ has the participation of hundreds of thousands of tickets in a series, and is held every Tuesday according to the National Lottery draw calendar. In case of having bought a little piece, the prize will be $ 350,000,000 pesos, while those who have acquired a complete series of little pieces may win up to $ 7,000,000 Mexican pesos.

The information that we will provide you will be very useful for all of Mexico, so we ask you to take note and share every detail with your gambling friends. If you played this week’s ‘Big Draw’ and don’t know if you’re one of the winners, you’ve come to the right place. Check the winning numbers on the National Lottery website as soon as possible and share the results of the draw with your friends.

Major Draw: results and number of winners for Tuesday, December 7

These are the winning numbers and results of the Major Draw on December 7. (Photo: National Lottery)

How much does the Major Draw cost?

If what you want is to try your luck playing in the ‘Big Draw’, we tell you that you can do it by buying a piece of the lottery that has a value of $ 30. Also, if you want to play it for a complete series (20 bits), it costs $ 600. Remember, the prize you receive will depend on which of the two tickets you bought.

What time is the Major Draw?

The ‘Major Draw’, like last week, will take place this Tuesday, December 7 at 8:00 p.m. in Mexican territory. Of course, the results may not be ready by then, so the patience of all participants is requested.

Major Draw: results of 11/23

54100 – $ 21,000,000

18557 – $ 2,550,000

18529 – $ 900,000

47223 – $ 240,000

54651 – $ 240,000

48655 – $ 240,000

26330 – $ 240,000

38288 – $ 120,000

21233 – $ 120,000

56540 – $ 120,000

49630 – $ 120,000

43763 – $ 120,000

What to do if you win the Biggest Draw?

According to Mexican regulations, whoever wins a prize from the National Lottery or from the Forecast draws, including the ‘Major Draw’, will have a period of up to 60 days to claim their prize. Also, it is important to know that the winner will not receive the full sum of money because the tax authorities will deduct a part of the amount by law.