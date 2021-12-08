Beautiful gift Keanu Reeves gave to John Wick co-star

The filming of the fourth installment of John Wick ended and Keanu Reeves, the protagonist of the story, again made the news for a detail of generosity.

Is that Donnie Yen, Chinese actor co-star of the film, released a video in which you see a gift that Reeves made to his partner on the set of John Wick 4.

The detail that Reeves had with Donnie Yen was, nothing more and nothing less than, a personalized martial arts baton with an engraving of thanks by the actor who also starred in another historical film saga, The Matrix.

Thank you Donnie. You’re the best. Keanu ”is the phrase engraved on the cane that Reeves gave Yen, a detail that surprised the Chinese actor who had the need to share everything with his followers on his official Instagram account.

Keano Reeves is known for his generous gestures and for his humility, traits that have made him one of the actors most loved by movie and show business lovers.

In October 2021, an image of the actor was published as he presented a Rolex watch to each of the stuntmen who participated in the filming of John Wick and who covered Reeves in the most complicated images of the film.

Weeks before that, the actor was caught helping the film’s logistics team carry boxes of equipment for production. Even when a team member tried to free him from the heavy load, the film’s protagonist refused and climbed to the top of the stands carrying the boxes.

For these and other reasons, Reeves’ teammates and fans love the actor.

